SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Eleven people, including two children, were displaced Sunday morning during a two-alarm house fire on the 100 block of Sixth Street, according to San Jose fire Capt. Mike Van Elgort.

The fire was reported at 8:53 a.m. at a Victorian-style, single-story home, and San Jose firefighters knocked it down at 9:17 a.m. The home sustained heavy damage and is uninhabitable. No injuries were reported.

The fire appeared to start at the rear of the home, Van Elgort said. Its origin and cause are under investigation.

