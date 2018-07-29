SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The 41st annual San Francisco Marathon got under way Sunday morning, with more than 27,500 runners expected to participate.

The race route loops north along The Embarcadero, through Fisherman’s Wharf and the Marina into the Presidio, and south through the outer Richmond District on 25th Avenue.

The race, which began at 5:30 a.m. with staggered starts, continues through Golden Gate Park, then through the Haight, crossing Market Street at Guerrero, and continues through the Mission District, primarily on 16th Street, into Mission Bay.

The route next goes under Interstate 280 at Mariposa Street, south on Indiana to 22nd Street, back along Third Street to Terry Francois and then back to The Embarcadero.

The Finish Line Festival is open to the public until 12:30 p.m.

The festival features a redesigned “Cheer Garden” beverage area, enhanced runner-recovery areas and food/nutrition and fitness experiences for spectators and runners.

For more event details, visit http://thesfmarathon.com

For traffic impacts, visit

http://.sfmta.com/press-releases/sfmta-weekend-transit-and-traffic-advisory

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed