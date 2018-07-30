CONCORD (CBS SF) — A man found dead of an apparent homicide at a home in Concord on Friday night has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as 64-year-old Michael Downie.

Downie, a Concord resident, was discovered at about 9:30 p.m. during a welfare check at a home in the 1200 block of Pine Creek Way, police said.

Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide but have not released further information on how Downie died, what prompted the call for a welfare check at the home, or whether there has been an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Concord police Detective Kevin Giacoletto at (925) 671-3040 or an anonymous tip line at (925) 603-5836.

