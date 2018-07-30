  • KPIX 5On Air

REDDING (AP) — Police say five people have been arrested on suspicion of entering areas of Northern California evacuated due to an explosive wildfire, including a man dressed in camouflage and carrying a loaded handgun.

The Record Searchlight reports Monday that police arrested Mitchell Stuebgen late Saturday in an evacuated zone of Redding, California, where a massive wildfire has displaced 38,000 from their homes and killed six people.

Police say Stuebgen was dressed in camouflage and was carrying a loaded handgun, a billy club, nunchucks and a concealed dagger.

Authorities on Sunday arrested 44-year-old Brian Cordoza and 37-year-old Frank Webber, both of Redding for being in an evacuated zone.

The Sacramento Bee reports that 25-year-old Jade Ball and 19-year-old Jack Fannin, of Redding, were also arrested Sunday after police found what they said was evidence tying them to several burglaries.

Comments
  1. Deplorable Me (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
    July 30, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Dear K See B S, why are you censoring the comments with such heavy hand? I called the looters p a r a s I t e s and you censored that???? What? Looters and M S 1 3 are good people who can’t be called proper names???

