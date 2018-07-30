A Peek Inside San Francisco's Most Expensive RentalsWhen it comes to housing, San Francisco is one of the world's most expensive cities. Here's a look inside the most expensive rentals on the market.

What Will $2,000 Rent You In Oakland, Right Now?According to rental site Zumper, the median cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Oakland is now $2,100/month. Here's examples of what you can get at that price.

What Does $2,700 Rent You In San Francisco, Today?Curious about just how far a housing dollar travels in San Francisco? We rounded up the latest rental listings to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in San Francisco on a budget of $2,700/month.

Bay Area Rentals: Inside Hayes Valley's Least Expensive ApartmentsHayes Valley is a "walker's paradise," a "biker's paradise," and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

What Will $2,000 Rent You In Berkeley, Right Now?Curious about just how far a housing dollar stretches in Berkeley? We rounded up the latest rental listings to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place to live if you've got $2,000/month.

Best Ways To Celebrate 4th of July In the San Francisco Bay AreaWhoops, the Fourth of July 2018 falls on a Wednesday. Never mind, there are still plenty of parades, concerts, cruises, fireworks and festivals around the San Francisco Bay Area.