By Hoodline

Ready to hit up the freshest new food and drink spots in Lower Nob Hill?

From an organic Mexican restaurant to a new Mediterranean eatery inside a grocery store, read on for the newest spots to debut in the neighborhood.

721 Lounge — 721 Sutter St.

721 Lounge is a new cocktail bar, lounge and music venue located inside Le Colonial. It offers Asian-inspired bar bites, live music and happy hour drink specials from 5-8 p.m. each day.

Drinks during happy hour are $10 each, with options like the Dog Days (Bummer and Lazarus Gin, creme de violette), the Hanoi Honey (Belvedere Ginger Zest Vodka and cucumber slices) and the Mighty Leaf (Zephyr Gin, Chartreuse, shaved cucumber and citrus segments). Draft and bottled beers are available for $4 and $5, respectively.

If you’re feeling hungry, you can chow down on prawn skewers ($4.50), ahi tuna tartare ($5), spicy nuts ($3) or pork ribs ($8). Check out the full menu here.

721 Lounge currently holds four stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating it’s off to a good start.

Yelper Elena N., who reviewed 721 Lounge on June 6, wrote, “The two bites we ordered were fine. Presented nicely, but pretty average in taste. I enjoyed the two wines I tried: the bubbly and the cab. The balcony was nice, as it’s pretty dark inside, so I liked the brightness of sitting outside.”

Bohdan S. noted, “Went there on a Friday night. The drinks were great, really liked their selection of cocktails. The bartender and wait staff were very friendly. I’d definitely recommend this bar.”

721 Lounge is open from 5 p.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Mangal Mediterranean Restaurant — 728 Post St.

Mangal Mediterranean Restaurant is a new Mediterranean spot tucked away inside Food & Liquor World.

The new eatery has an expansive menu of salads, soups, cold appetizers, shawarma wraps and specialty plates, like lamb shank with rice, bread and two salads for $16.50.

After your meal, opt for one of the desserts, like the pistachio baklava, rice pudding, walnut baklava and semolina cake.

So far, Mangal is a hit: it currently holds five stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Teresa C., who reviewed Mangal Mediterranean Restaurant on June 6, wrote, “Delicious spot that I never knew existed! This place is tucked away inside a small grocery store I’ve gone to for years. And I never noticed it. I’m happy I’ve finally discovered it.”

Yelper Diamond S. wrote, “My boyfriend and I came here for the first time a few weeks ago, and have come back several times since! The servings are hefty and the food has so much flavor. The Adana kebab is my favorite.”

Mangal Mediterranean Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.–11:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Lapisara Eatery — 698 Post St.

Lapisara Eatery is a family-run Thai spot that also boasts American-style brunch offerings. It recently took over the ground-floor space that formerly belonged to Thai Stick.

Brunch options include avocado toast, chicken and waffles, steak and eggs, pancakes and a Cobb salad. At dinnertime, the menu shifts to traditional Thai fare, from lemongrass wings and chicken skewers to tom yum soup and crab fried rice. (Check out the full menu here)

Yelp users are excited about Lapisara, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on the site.

Yelper Megan K., who reviewed Lapisara on July 7, wrote, “I ordered the regular Benedict and my friends got the chicken Benedict, breakfast burrito, and omelette. The Benedict was really great — eggs poached perfectly, and [the] hollandaise [was] creamy and delicious.”

Bill B. noted, “We stumbled across this great place while looking for a breakfast joint during vacation. This was a gem, in the sense that the service was outstanding [and] the food was incredibly fresh and tasty.”

Yelper Katie L. wrote, “The owner walked around and greeted us and was so sweet and welcoming. She definitely made our experience very comfortable, and you can tell how much she cares by how she treated us and other guests. When we sat at our table, we ordered our food, which we really enjoyed!”

Lapisara Eatery is open from 7:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Papi’s — 846 Geary St

Papi’s is a new organic Mexican spot from the team behind Papito Hayes in Hayes Valley, and Matador and Tender Wine Bar in Lower Nob Hill.

The menu features a ton of options, from tacos, tortas and burritos to soups, enchiladas and entree plates. After your meal, try out the dulce de leche-filled churros with whipped cream and chocolate sauce or the flan, served with a Mexican wedding cookie.

Papi’s offers a full bar with wine, beer and cocktails, including three flavors of margaritas — regular, blood orange and charred jalapeño.

Papi’s’s current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Stacy L., who reviewed Papi’s on July 7, wrote, “This place changed the game for us. The food is always fresh, delicious, and delivered quick. It’s quality Mexican cuisine and we couldn’t be happier.”

Kimberlista M. noted, “Not just a fabulous brunch place, but also an amazing choice for dinner. We live in the neighborhood and went for brunch three times in two months — I’m addicted to the breakfast burrito, the nice cooks and the wonderful service we’ve received.”

Yelper Claire M. wrote, “The Mexican atmosphere in there is great, music is perfect and the food is really well cooked. Plus Raul, the server, is so sweet!”

Papi’s is open from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.