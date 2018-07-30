ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — One person was dead and two others injured and hospitalized in an early Monday morning shooting in an Antioch shopping center parking lot, authorities said.

Antioch police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot near the Applebee’s located at Hillcrest Ave. at Larkspur Dr.

Arriving officers discovered two shooting victims on the ground. One of the wounded was declared dead at the scene while a second was rushed to a local hospital. Several spent bullet shells littered the parking lot.

Investigators said a short time later a third victim showed up at Sutter Delta hospital with a bullet wound in the groin. His condition was not immediately available.

No motive for the shooting or a description of the gunman had been released by early Monday.