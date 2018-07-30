LAKEPORT (CBS SF) — All Marlyna Martin could do early Monday was hope and pray that a massive firestorm approaching her North Lakeport neighborhood will spare her family home.

Martin and her family are among the 7500 residents of Lakeport and the surrounding area driven from their homes over the weekend by the advancing flames and destruction of the Mendocino Complex Fire.

After receiving the mandatory evacuation call, they loaded up all their vehicles, including their giant RV they call a land yacht, and headed to Kelseyville.

“It’s horrible,” she told KPIX 5. “My daughter lost her home in the Valley Fire almost three years ago. So it (the latest evacuation order) is pretty traumatic.”

On Highway 175 just west of town, firefighters have dug firebreak lines with heavy equipment in the hopes of slowing the raging wildfire.

The Mendocino Complex Fire is actually two blazes — the River and Ranch fires. Both started on Friday. The River Fire six miles north of Hopland and the Ranch Fire eight miles northeast of Ukiah.

Together, they have destroyed at least six homes, were threatening more than 10,000 structures, forced the evacuation of a hospital in Lakeport and charred almost 56,000 acres of mostly scrub and wildlands.

As of Monday morning, the complex fire was just 10 percent contained. Crews worked throughout the night to reinforce containment lines, but the fire behavior’s remained extreme, fire officials said.

Weather remained a factor as firefighters were being challenged by hot, dry and windy conditions. Fire officials also said fire crews were spread thin because of other major fires throughout the region.

Many residents remained in Lakeport on Sunday evening including Shellie Green, who was using a garden hose to water down her yard and house.

“Got grandma out, got my mom and dad out,’ she told KPIX 5. “I think we are going to be all right. I don’t think it’s going to come down to the lake. We’re packed and ready (if they have to flee).”