SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — A surfer’s family on Monday talked to KPIX 5 about his recovery from a scary accident in Santa Cruz and thanked supporters for their generous donations.

Brian Hart suffered serious injures at Santa Cruz’s Steamer Lane a couple of weeks ago when he slammed into a cliff while surfing.

When Hart was moved finally moved into Respiratory Rehab Unit at Valley Medical Center in San Jose, he finally had access to a TV. Take a wild guess what he wanted to do.

“I said to him, ‘Do you want me to put on a movie on Netflix?'” said Brian’s wife, Veronica Hart. “He said, ‘No, I just want you to read me messages.’ So that’s how much they have meant to him.”

Hart is beginning the long road to recovery from the accident, but he isn’t doing so alone.

He has received nearly 600 messages from friends, family and strangers all over the world. Each message came with a donation to help the Hart family. A total of nearly $50,000 has been raised so far.

“We want to thank everyone for the support, for the words of encouragement, for the meals, for the donations, for the prayers. They have been incredible and have reached us in a very difficult time,” said Veronica Hart.

A webcam caught the accident on video on July 14. Hart, a highly experienced surfer, tried to catch a wave, but he pulled back to yield to another surfer. Then, a wave crashed over him and sent him into the cliff.

Hart suffered a massive cut to the head and broke his neck and back. After the accident, he was put into a medically-induced coma. Currently, he has no movement below his shoulders and is on a ventilator while he works to regain his strength.

His wife Veronica said every breath and cough on his own is a small miracle and that they’re taking it day by day.