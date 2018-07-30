OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Former Oakland mayor and Congressional firebrand Ron Dellums, who helped shape Bay Area politics for decades, died overnight after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

Dellums, who was was the first African American elected to Congress from Northern California, was 82. Congresswoman Barbara Lee, who took over Dellums Congressional seat, confirmed her mentor’s passing.

“It is with deep sadness that I can confirm the passing of a great warrior and statesman, Congressman Ron Dellums,” she said in a statement. “The contributions that Congressman Dellums made to our East Bay community, the nation, and the world are too innumerable to count.”

“I feel blessed to have called Congressman Dellums my dear friend, predecessor, and mentor,” she continued. “I will miss him tremendously, and I will hold dear to my heart the many lessons I learned from this great public servant. My condolences are with the Dellums family, friends, and loved ones. His legacy and spirit will be forever with us.”

News of his passing triggered an avalanche of comments on social media.

This is a great loss to Black America and America in general. Ron Dellums was a giant, literally and figuratively. One of the hero's that people of generation looked up to and tried to pattern ourselves after in some… https://t.co/3XCtTLU14v — Rev. Conrad Tillard (@conradtillard) July 30, 2018

Sad to learn of the death of former CA Congressman, Oakland Mayor Ronald Dellums.

My condolences & sympathy to his children & family. I was touched by the impact he made, nationally and internationally. Rest In Peace.❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/S5whG1V786 — Maria Schell-Cannon (@schell50) July 30, 2018

Rest in peace, Ron Dellums. And thank you. pic.twitter.com/TURef9xqVF — Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) July 30, 2018

He was born in Oakland, attended McClymonds High and Oakland Tech, graduating in 1953, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and earned a master’s degree in social work from UC Berkeley.

Dellums began his illustrious political career by winning a seat on the Berkeley City Council after working a series of social works job in the Bay Area.

He was elected to the U.S. House beginning in November of 1970 and was re-elected for 13 terms, finally stepping down in 1998. Dellums was an outspoken liberal during his tenure, especially as a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

After stepping away from the national political scene, Dellums worked as a lobbyist before turning his attentions to politics in his hometown of Oakland where he was elected mayor in November 2007.