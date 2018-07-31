REDDING (CBS SF) — A desperate search of evacuation centers was underway Tuesday for any sign of 20 individuals who remain missing days after the deadly Carr Fire roared through Redding and several surrounding towns, destroying 884 homes and damaging another 169.
“The Carr Fire has shattered many lives in our community. We need your help putting the pieces back together,” law enforcement officials stated in a joint press release announcing the names.
Authorities said 11 Redding residents are among the missing.
- Westley Davis
- Bradford Foster
- Eleanor Homewood
- Reita Jolley
- Justin Jones
- Jerry Olstrander
- Glenda Prusa
- Daniel Richards
- Steven Rievas
- Richard Bigby
- Mary Boyd
Four residents were listed as missing from Old Shasta.
- Joan Bradshaw
- Bruce Brown
- Frank Jaramillo
- Margaret Steddom
Three residents from Keswick.
- Maria Rada
- George Thompson
- Ann Thompson
And two from French Gulch.
- Ernest Odum
- Janet Odum
The fire has claimed 6 lives — two of the victims firefighters involved in battling the blaze — bulldozer operator Braden Varney, a 36-year-old father of two and Redding fire Fire inspector Jeremy Stoke.