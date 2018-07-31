REDDING (CBS SF) — A desperate search of evacuation centers was underway Tuesday for any sign of 20 individuals who remain missing days after the deadly Carr Fire roared through Redding and several surrounding towns, destroying 884 homes and damaging another 169.

“The Carr Fire has shattered many lives in our community. We need your help putting the pieces back together,” law enforcement officials stated in a joint press release announcing the names.

Authorities said 11 Redding residents are among the missing.

Westley Davis

Bradford Foster

Eleanor Homewood

Reita Jolley

Justin Jones

Jerry Olstrander

Glenda Prusa

Daniel Richards

Steven Rievas

Richard Bigby

Mary Boyd

Four residents were listed as missing from Old Shasta.

Joan Bradshaw

Bruce Brown

Frank Jaramillo

Margaret Steddom

Three residents from Keswick.

Maria Rada

George Thompson

Ann Thompson

And two from French Gulch.

Ernest Odum

Janet Odum

The fire has claimed 6 lives — two of the victims firefighters involved in battling the blaze — bulldozer operator Braden Varney, a 36-year-old father of two and Redding fire Fire inspector Jeremy Stoke.