OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART has announced that there will be service changes at the West Oakland station on four weekends in August and September as crews make track repairs.

During the repair work, no trains will run between West Oakland and the 19th Street station or between West Oakland and the Lake Merritt station.

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit will provide free, direct bus shuttle service between West Oakland and 19th Street during the repairs. Staff will guide passengers to the buses and the shuttle trip will take 10 to 15 minutes.

The four weekends are this Saturday and Sunday; Aug. 25-26, Labor Day weekend Sept. 1-3, and Sept. 22-23. If the work is completed early, the final weekend closure will be canceled.

All BART stations will remain open during the affected weekends.The work is funded through the $3.5 billion Measure RR bond issue approved by voters in 2016 to improve BART’s aging infrastructure.

The repairs between the West Oakland station and the Transbay Tube will include installation of welded rail as a guard rail for wheels; repair and replacement of direct fixation pads that keep the track in place; installation of new crossing panels; and replacement of cover boards and insulators.

The transit agency said the improvements will make BART safer, quieter and more reliable.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.