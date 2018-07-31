LAKEPORT (KPIX 5) — Firefighters making progress against the Mendocino Complex fires in Lake County, but the fires continue to expand along with evacuation orders.

As of late Tuesday morning, fire officials said the fires were 12 percent contained. They also said that they have confirmed 10 structures were destroyed, though that number is likely to go up.

The two fires burning north and west of clear lake have torn through a total of 116 square miles.

Cal Fire says flames are still threatening more than 12,000 homes and other buildings.

Evacuees remain nervous and hopeful as they wait out the fires.

“We’ve been evacuated from Upper Lake for three days now and are just looking for information,” said evacuee Beau Robertson,

On Tuesday, officials held a community meeting where the Lake County board declared a state of emergency.

Officials didn’t have many answers, but tried to reassure the overflow crowd they’re doing their best.

“We are now facing limited resources to suppress this incident,” one official said.

Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin got choked up as he spoke.

“For those of you that lost homes, I’m sorry. Friends of mine…thanks,” Sheriff Martin said, unable to finish.

Some of the 19,000 people evacuated by the fires questioned if their homes were still standing, but Cal Fire officials said conditions were still too dangerous to fully assess the damage.

“Its unsafe for us to get inspectors in,” said Cal Fire Deputy Incident Commander Ron Myers. “There are power lines down, there are trees down.”

Authorities did say they have found and stopped suspected looters.

“We’ve arrested some people who had rubber gloves in their pockets and have had bolt cutters,” said Sheriff Martin.

The fires have been burning through mostly rural territory, away from populated areas like the town of Lakeport.

Cal Fire officials said it was still too early to have a timeline as too when residents would be able to return to their homes.

“We’re going to let them get in as soon as possible. As soon as its safe and we’re sure the fire will not affect the repopulation,” said Cal Fire Chief John Messina.