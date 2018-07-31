OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Federal and state agents said they’ve busted an open air market dealing drugs and guns outside two homes in East Oakland.

Investigators watched the homes during an undercover investigation spanning 18 months.

During the investigation, a surveillance camera was hidden on a nearby light pole. Surveillance photos showed gun and drug activity happening outside of the two East Oakland homes. Federal agents said they saw upwards of 20 hand-to-hand drug deals daily.

KPIX 5 obtained still photos from the Northern District federal court records. One man is now facing federal cocaine distribution charges and is behind bars. More arrests are expected.

These so-called open air drug markets were on the 1200 block of 89th Avenue, where the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said the guns and drugs were sold in broad daylight.

According to court documents, the homes have been investigated for criminal activity for more than a decade.

The undercover operation kicked into high gear last year when a federal informant — who had a pending drug case — tipped off investigators to heavy drug sales in the East Oakland neighborhood.

Tamarcus Rogers was arrested and faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine if convicted. Federal agents said more arrests are expected soon.