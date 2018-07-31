  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Folsom Prison, Homicide, Inmate Death

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a state inmate is suspected of killing his cellmate at Folsom Prison.

California State Prison, Sacramento, correctional Lt. LeVance Quinn said Tuesday that a guard spotted 32-year-old Sergio J. Castaneda III lying unresponsive on his cell floor late Monday.

Investigators at the high-security prison east of Sacramento named his cellmate, 47-year-old Arthur Lane, as a suspect.

Lane is serving a life sentence for a Sacramento County murder plus a four-year sentence from Kern County for assaulting another prisoner with a deadly weapon.

Castaneda was serving a three-year sentence for a Los Angeles County robbery. He had another four-year sentence from Monterey County for battery on a non-prisoner. He previously served a two-year Riverside County sentence for injury to an elder causing death or great bodily injury.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s