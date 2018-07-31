EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — A 59-year-old transient was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of pulling a knife at a pizza parlor and threatening to kill an employee, according to police.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of San Pablo Avenue around 7 p.m. after dispatchers got a 911 call from Lanesplitter Pizza.

The victims were able to successfully disarm the suspect and get him out of the restaurant, at which time they locked the door and he went north on foot.

Arriving officers found Daryl Butler about a block away, and a witness identified him as the person who had threatened to kill an employee and made stabbing motions with the knife.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

Butler was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, threats with intent to terrorize, disrupting a business, resisting an officer and violating the terms of his probation.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.