Filed Under:Accident, Homeless, Police, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A homeless man sleeping in a San Francisco North Beach underground parking garage was fatally struck by a car early Wednesday, authorities said.

San Francisco police said they received a call around 7 a.m. reporting the incident in the 700 block of Greenwich St.

Arriving officers found man near the entry to an underground parking with injuries stemming from a vehicle collision. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

