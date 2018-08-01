PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Police in Pleasanton confirmed that a man who caused a disturbance at a Raley’s store and was in an altercation with officers Wednesday afternoon went into respiratory distress and died at the hospital.

Police said dispatch received a call from the Raley’s store on the 5400 block of Sunol Boulevard at about 2:45 p.m. reporting a disturbance at the store.

According to the store employee, a 30-year-old male was allegedly breaking bottles of alcohol and slamming shopping carts at the store.

When police officers arrived, they found the man on nearby Mission Drive.

Officers said the man would not comply with requests by police and an altercation happened. Eventually, the suspect was subdued.

A police spokesman did not provide details as to what type or level of force was used by officers during the altercation, but after he was subdued, the suspect went into respiratory distress.

An ambulance was called and the man was transported to the Stanford Valley Care Center in Pleasanton, where he later died.

Police said officers were also injured during the altercation.

The spokesperson for the Pleasanton Police Department said there was an ongoing investigation into the incident.

The name of the suspect and the officers involved in the incident were not released, though police said the officer were still on duty and have not been put on administrative leave during the investigation.