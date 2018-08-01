SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two women were hospitalized after two separate attacks, both involving canes, in San Francisco Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The first incident occurred around 9 a.m. in the first block of Cedar Street, between Larkin and Polk streets.

A 29-year-old woman allegedly walked up to another woman and began swinging a cane at her, striking the victim.

The suspect continued the assault before running east on Cedar Street, police said.

The 39-year-old victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

Hours later, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to another assault in the first block of Market Street.

The victim, a 67-year-old woman, was sleeping under a bus shelter when a male suspect allegedly came up to her and threatened to hurt her if she didn’t move, police said.

The suspect then began attacking her with a walking cane. She was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Officers were able to arrest the suspect, a 24-year-old man. Police did not release his name.

