(CBS SF) — A large turnout is expected Friday for the funeral of a woman stabbed to death at an Oakland BART station last month.

Nia Wilson was traveling with her two sisters when they helped a woman with a stroller exit a train at MacArthur Station on July 22. At that moment, a man pulled a knife and fatally slashed Nia across the neck and also stabbed her sister, Latifa, who survived the attack.

Police later arrested a suspect identified as John Lee Cowell, a transient with a history of violence.

The funeral for Wilson will be held at Acts Gospel Church in Oakland at 11:00 a.m. Bishop Bob Jackson told KPIX 5 that as far as he knows, all are welcome, including media.

Wilson’s godfather told CNN attendees are asked to wear white and gold.