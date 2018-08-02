  • KPIX 5On Air

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two robbery suspects were arrested early Thursday following a police pursuit that ended with a crash that sent two Oakland police officers to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, authorities said.

Oakland police said the incident began around 1:31 a.m. when officers attempted to make a traffic stop of a vehicle reported to be connected to multiple armed robberies.

The driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued on the streets of Oakland. Several minutes into the chase, the suspect vehicle ran at stop sign at 9th Ave. and East 12th and slammed into a marked Oakland police car.

Ensuing officers quickly took two suspects into custody and began treating them for their injuries. Both were transported to the hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.

Two officers were also transported to the hospital for injuries suffered in the crash. They also were reported to be in stable condition.

The identities of the suspects have been released and the incident remained under investigation. Officers did recover a loaded firearm from the wreckage of the suspects vehicle.

