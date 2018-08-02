TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS SF) — San Francisco Recreation and Park Department officials announced Thursday that Camp Mather, located just outside of Yosemite National Park, will remain closed through next week due to unhealthy air.

The poor air quality is due to the nearby Ferguson fire, which has killed two people and burned more than 68,000 acres since it started on July 13.

The historic family camp, located in Groveland in Tuolumne County, is run by the San Francisco rec and parks department.

Rec and park officials moved to close the camp Tuesday, citing air quality, but said they planned to reopen it Sunday. The camp, however, is now slated to reopen on Aug. 12, pending improved conditions.

Campers who were scheduled to attend sessions at the camp this week and next week will be refunded their money, rec and park officials said.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Thursday issued an evacuation advisory for Camp Mather and several other areas, including Camp Tawonga, a camp for Bay Area Jewish youth, also located in Groveland.

On Tuesday, Camp Tawonga officials evacuated about 300 young campers back to the Bay Area due to the smoke.

According to Camp Tawonga’s Executive Director Jaime Simon-Harris, the Ferguson fire is not threatening the camp’s property. Camp officials are hoping to return on Monday or Tuesday.

“We don’t want to come back until we’re sure the smoke is better,” Simon-Harris said. “Our campers’ safety is our number one priority.”

