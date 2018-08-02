MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — An investigation into a series of store thefts in Marin County led to the discovery of the powerful opioid fentanyl inside a home being used as a daycare center, according to police.

Mill Valley police said four separate thefts from supermarket and drug stores since May 31 resulted in in losses totaling $17,000. On Wednesday, a search warrant was served at a home on Meadow Drive in Mill Valley and officers arrested a suspect identified as 27-year-old Hank Mulholland.

During the execution of the search warrant, police said found stolen property, methamphetamine pipes and the lethal street drug Fentanyl, often used as a heroin substitute. Officers also found a portion of the home being used as an unauthorized child day care center.

The suspect’s mother said her son was staying with her temporarily after a recent eviction. “The day care had nothing to do with my son,” Betsy Mulholland told KPIX 5. “The suspected fentanyl was in his car. There’s no drugs in the house.”

Mulholland, who operated a business call Cozy Kid Care, said she’s operated a day care for 30 years and had a state license. “I’ve never known I needed a Mill Valley city license at any day care that’s small. I have a small day care,” she said.

Mill Valley officials closed the day care, but Besty Mulholland said the kids were never in any danger and she has now applied for a city license.

Hank Mulholland was booked at Marin County Jail on charges of grand theft. Betsy said she was not bailing her son out, adding he needed to reflect and get clean.