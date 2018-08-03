LONG BEACH (KPIX 5) — A white man in a suit was caught on video dragging an “unconscious” man off of a Metro train and then dumping him and his belongings onto the platform at the Willow Street station in Long Beach.

The unconscious man had his pants down, and the man in the suit pulled them up after dragging him outside. He then went back into the train and collected items that presumably belonged to the unconscious man and tossed them onto the platform.

“Will somebody please hold the door?” he asked before throwing out the man’s items, which included a sweatshirt and two bags of his belongings.

The man on the platform remained still and unresponsive.

The man in the suit has been contacted by the Long Beach Police Department, but they’re not releasing his name and aren’t providing any further details. According to the latest report, the unconscious man is now at a local hospital in Long Beach.

A man on the train who caught the incident on video (he said his name was “Billion”) described the incident.

“We all start telling him, ‘Get your hands off him! You have no right to be touching him,'” he said. But he also said that no one really went up to the man in the suit and prevented him from dragging the man off the train.

Witnesses were shocked at the man in the suit’s apparent lack of humanity.

After a few minutes, the man in the suit went to check the unconscious man’s pulse. “I thought he might be drunk,” he said.

The unconscious man’s condition remains unknown, but the man taking the video mentioned that he saw stitches in his head.

The train was delayed from taking off as the event unfurled.

According to sources, the man in the suit is a 65-year-old veteran. His name is still unknown; he lives at a retirement complex in Long Beach, but management and residents who know him declined to comment.

Metro released a statement saying, in part, “Obviously, this is very disturbing and we never want to see this on our system. We’re getting all the facts including reviewing the video from the train and the platform…”

Long Beach police said that they’ve been in contact with the suited man, but haven’t thoroughly interviewed him as of yet.

There are currently no charges against the man, either. But Long Beach police confirmed that there is an investigation in progress.