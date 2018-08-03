OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — The family and friends of Nia Wilson gathered Friday at an Oakland church for an emotional ceremony remembering the young woman before she was laid to rest.

18-year-old Nia Wilson was fatally stabbed at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland on July 22. Her sister was also injured in the attack.

The suspect, 27-year-old John Lee Cowell, was arrested the following day at the Pleasant Hill BART station. He faces murder and attempted murder charges.

Those gathered offered tearful goodbyes, remembering Wilson with song, prayers and stories about the young woman they call “an angel.”

The service was held at the Acts Full Baptist Church in Oakland and began at 11 a.m.

Nia’s family and friends dressed in white and gold in her memory, while white and gold flowers spelling out her name flanked the casket.

Speakers talked about the impact she had on the world during a short life that was brutally and abruptly ended.

People attending the service said the act of violence that took Nia away shows the racial divide in the community.

“It’s tragic. Every time we continue to say we’ve got to come together and these tragic things continue to occur, so when is it going to stop?” asked Funeral Attendee Gene Hazzard.

“We’ve lost the life of a young girl who was innocently murdered on a BART platform and the community is in mourning,” said attendee Cendric Troupe.

Currently, the Alameda County District Attorney’s office says there is no evidence to show this was a hate crime, but authorities stress they are continuing to investigate.