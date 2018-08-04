SUNOL (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews were helping battle a vegetation fire about six miles southeast of the unincorporated community of Sunol in Alameda County, the state firefighting agency said tonight on social media.

Cal Fire reported that the “Creek Fire” had burned about 30 acres near the east end of Welch Creek Road near Apperson Ridge just outside the Sunol Regional Wilderness. The fire is in an area of grassland and shrubs, where a few homes sit in hilly country. Cal Fire reported the fire was 20 percent contained; crews were still on the scene late tonight.

No information on whether there have been any injuries or evacuations, or the exact time the fire was reported, was available late tonight.

