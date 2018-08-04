LAKEPORT (CBS ) – A pair of large wildfires burning in Northern California known as the Mendocino Complex has expanded forcing new evacuations in Lake and Colusa Counties.

The Mendocino Complex Fire is the largest active inferno in California, surpassing the Carr Fire further north.

So far, the Ranch and River fires have burned nearly 315 square miles and destroyed 55 homes.

According to Cal Fire, the Ranch Fire grew 25,000 acres overnight to 156,678 acres, and is only 27 percent contained.

Saturday, thousands were forced out of neighborhoods north of Highway 20.

Cal Fire told KPIX the fire has four heads, is moving in multiple directions and the wind is not helping.

The Ranch Fire jumped a ridge line Friday night, as well as a fire break.

Officials said there are tough fuel loads, oak trees, “obnoxious” brush, dry from years of drought.

Fire crews were making a stand Saturday, trying to save the town of Lucerne in Lake County where there are a lot of homes, but the fire is pushing east, causing major concerns.

They said if the fire jumps one more ridge line it is heading straight for a valley of homes and Interstate 5.

Firefighting air tankers from all over the state were flying suppression missions over the blaze all day Saturday.

The River Fire has charred some 47,663 acres and is 50 percent contained.

In all, the Mendocino Complex Fires threaten more than 15,000 homes and structures, according to Cal Fire. More than 3,500 fire personnel are on the ground.

Evacuation centers have been set up at the following places:

Mendocino College, Dance Room at 1000 Hensley Creek Road, Ukiah

Lower Lake High School, 9430 Lake Street, Lower Lake

Twin Pine Casino, 22223 CA-29, Middletown

Middletown High School. 20932 Big Canyon Road, Middletown

Middletown Middle School, 15846 Wardlaw St. Middletown

Middletown Vista Middle School, 5081 Konocti Rd. Kelseyville

Colusa County Veterans Hall, 108 E. Main Street, Colusa

For animals, evacuation centers have been set up at:



Redwood Riders Arena, 8300 East Road, Redwood Valley accepting horses

Animal Care, 298 Plant Road, Ukiah, accepting small animals





Meanwhile, Yosemite Valley will remain closed at least through Sunday as the Ferguson Fire continues to creep into the park. All non-essential personnel were evacuated Friday due to dangerous road conditions, smoke and power outages.

The fire jumped a section of Highway 41 near Wawona and shut down a stretch of the Highway 140 corridor.

Wildfires have had a devastating effect on tourism. Local business are deserted.

Jayson Perkins owns the Cedar House Restaurant.

“It’s sad. In the wintertime it’s slow but still nothing like this — you have zero,” he said.

“July and August are our busiest months of the year.”