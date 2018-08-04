  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN LUIS OBISBO (AP) — Central California health officials were investigating whether several cases of the flu are linked to a sick pig at a fair.

Several flu patients tested positive for an influenza virus in San Luis Obisbo County that may be different from viruses that are common during flu season. San Luis Obisbo County health officials said those patients had extended contact with the same pig on exhibit at the Mid-State Fair in July.

All the patients have recovered.

The health officials say the flu is common in pigs and can be transmitted to humans, usually when people have close contact with pigs over an extended period of time. The treatment for the flu contracted through a pig is the same, the heath officials said.

