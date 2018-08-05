HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — A good Samaritan and emergency responders rescued a 10-year-old boy and his father after they were swept into the ocean at Cowell Ranch State Beach on Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. when the boy reportedly fell approximately 15 feet into the ocean while he was playing on a cliff edge.

The boy’s father jumped into the ocean to try to rescue his son, but the two were swept to the south and away from the beach.

A good Samaritan who witnessed the incident jumped into the ocean and helped the father and son make it back to shore and onto a beach that was inaccessible because of steep cliff walls and ocean waves.

Ground first responders from multiple agencies responded to the scene, along with a CHP helicopter, according to a CHP Facebook post. A Cal Fire crew rappelled downed to the beach using ropes and assisted the father and son, who were cold but not seriously injured.

The CHP helicopter landed on the beach, where the father and son were loaded aboard and flown to the top of the cliff. From there, waiting emergency responders treated them.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed