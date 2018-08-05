SANTA ANA (CBS/AP/BCN) — A Cessna 414 aircraft that took off from Concord’s Buchanan Airport crashed in Santa Ana Sunday, killing five people aboard the plane, according to authorities.

The plane crashed at 12:28 p.m. in a shopping center parking lot near John Wayne Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the Orange County Fire Authority.

There were no reported injuries on the ground, said Capt. Steve Concialdi of Orange County Fire.

The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down and struck an unoccupied parked car in the lot of a Staples store and a CVS pharmacy.

Photos from the scene showed the plane upright but on its belly. Several roads surrounding the shopping center and the South Coast Plaza mall across the street were closed.

The plane is registered to the San Francisco-based real estate company Category III, according to an FAA database. A phone call to the company was not immediately returned Sunday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

