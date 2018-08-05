Filed Under:Contra Costa County, Freeway Shooting, Hercules, I-80

HERCULES (CBS SF) — Westbound Interstate 80 reopened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday night after being closed for about two hours in Contra Costa County as the California Highway Patrol investigated a freeway shooting near Hercules.

The highway’s westbound lanes were closed at Cummings Skyway near Crockett. Traffic was at first guided onto Cummings Skyway and then onto Highway 4 and back to I-80; later, traffic was kept off of a longer stretch of the freeway, guided onto San Pablo Avenue all the way to Pinole.

There was no specific information about the shooting itself available Sunday night.

