RENO (CBS SF) — When it comes to hiking, the Reno-Tahoe area has something for everyone from a challenging walk in the mountains to a soul refreshing stroll in the woods.

Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority influencers Christine and Joelle have come up with several hiking choices to add to your plans for your next visit to the Sierra.

The 9.5-mile Mount Rose Trail offers the hiker two options — a challenging round-trip hike with 1,930 ft. in elevation gain to the summit or a easier 5-mile round trip — pretty level and pleasant to hike — to a beautiful waterfall.

From the summit, you can see much of the Lake Tahoe Basin and the Truckee Meadows with awe-inspiring views in all directions. The meadows are filled with wildflowers and butterflies.

Park ranger recommend using the trails from March until October. Dogs and horses are also able to use the trail.

If you are near Incline Village, you may want to try the moderately challenging Tunnel Creek Trail. It is a 4.7-mile hike that has an initial steep climb, but then nearly two miles it will take you to Monkey Rock and some of the best views of Lake Tahoe.

For additional trails around Tahoe, Reno or Sparks, Washoe County has put together an easily downloaded guide to trails through the region.

Download it here and start planning a hike for your next trip to Northern Nevada.