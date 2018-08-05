  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:California Wildfires, Carr Fire, PG&E, Shasta County, Wildfire, Wildfires

REDDING (AP) — Officials say a utility worker has been killed near a Northern California wildfire as crews continue to battle multiple blazes that have forced more evacuations.

Pacific Gas and Electric spokeswoman Melissa Subbotin says the worker sustained fatal injuries in a vehicle-related accident Saturday on the western edge of the Carr fire in Shasta County.

Jairus Ayeta

Jairus Ayeta was a 21-year-old apprentice lineman for Pacific Gas and Electric originally from Kampala, Uganda. (Photo via PG&E)

She says Jairus Ayeta, who was in his 20s, worked as an apprentice lineman for PG&E.

Ayeta is the seventh person to die in the destructive fire burning for two weeks near Redding. Two firefighters and four other people were also killed. The fire was more than 40 percent contained Sunday.

