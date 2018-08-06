OAKLAND (CBS SF) — In the wake of three homicides on the transit system, BART officials announced Monday they were placing their transit officers on a 6-work week to bolster security on trains and stations.

BART General Manager Grace Crunican said she was going to ask the BART Board of Directors for the power to impose several new measures after the public outcry concerning rider safety on the system.

The tipping point came when 18-year-old Nia Wilson was fatally stabbed and her sister seriously injured by a knife wielding man at the MacArthur BART station on July 22.

The suspect, 27-year-old John Lee Cowell, was arrested the following day at the Pleasant Hill BART station. He faces murder and attempted murder charges.

“The tragic murder of Nia Wilson has deeply saddened everyone at BART as well as the communities we serve,” Crunican said in a statement. “Our riders are demanding that we do more to maintain public safety and this plan offers multiple new initiatives we can immediately begin to roll out.”

Starting Monday, BART Police officials were temporarily cancelling off days for all its officers. Patrol officers, community service officers and dispatchers would begin to work six 10-hour days a week.

Patrol officers who work on their normal days off were being required to ride trains throughout their shifts.

“BART has always been focused on public safety but it’s clear that we must do even more,” Crunican said.

Other measures in the $28 million plan that will be placed in front of the Board for approval at its Thursday meeting will be to enhance BART’s network of surveillance cameras, to add personnel in the system’s most troubled stations and to raise faregates to five feet to make it harder for fare jumpers to enter stations.

The plan also calls for three additional emergency call boxes to be added to platforms throughout the system and to install a strict ‘No panhandling’ ordinance within paid areas of the stations.