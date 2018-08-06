SANTA ANA (CBS SF/AP) — The CEO of a San Francisco real estate company and four others died when a private plane he was piloting crashed into a a Southern California parking lot, according to the Orange County coroner.

The coroner identified the five plane crash victims as 53-year-old Scott Shephard, the CEO of San Francisco-based real estate company Category III; his wife, Lara, 42; Floria Hakimi, 62; Navid Hakimi, 32 and Nasim Ghanadan, 29.

Lara Shephard, Floria Hakimi and Nasim Ghanadan all worked for Union Pacific Real Estate in the Bay Area.

Officials said Scott Shephard who was piloting the Cessna 414 when he declared an emergency before crashing about a mile from John Wayne Airport. The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down and struck an unoccupied parked car in the lot of a Staples store and a CVS pharmacy, said Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi.

There was no fire and nobody on the ground was hurt, he said.

Photos from the scene showed the plane upright but on its belly. Several roads surrounding the shopping center and the South Coast Plaza mall across the street were closed.

The plane is registered to Category III, according to an FAA database. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash, Salac said.