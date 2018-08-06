SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — At least two men were shot – one of whom has died – following a shooting that led to a multiple-vehicle traffic collision and the shut down of several eastbound lanes on the Bay Bridge early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP Officer Bert Diaz, three vehicles were traveling on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 around 2:23 a.m. The two men who were shot were riding in an SUV in the No. 5 lane, the CHP said, when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside in an unknown lane and shot at the SUV, causing it to collide with a sedan traveling in the No. 3 lane.

According to Diaz, the driver of the sedan heard several gunshots before the traffic collision.

The CHP said the driver of the SUV, described as an African-American man, was pronounced dead at the scene while two other passengers in the SUV – another African-American man suffering from a gunshot wound and a white man who suffered unknown injuries – were transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

The severity of their injuries wasn’t provided.

Diaz estimated at least one lane of the freeway to be reopened by 4:45 a.m.

This is the second shooting to occur on Bay Area freeways within the past 10 hours, as a shooting on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in unincorporated Contra Costa County injured at least one person on Sunday evening.

It’s unclear if the victim in Sunday’s evening freeway shooting was shot or injured in a traffic collision.

CHP Officer Erica Tatum said the two shootings were being investigated as unrelated incidents.