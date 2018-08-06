GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa man allegedly ingested methamphetamine before he threw what he described as a M-80 type of firework under a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy’s vacant patrol car in Guerneville on Friday, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Tristan Proto, 22, and a 22-year-old female friend from Forestville were ingesting the drug Friday when they got into an argument while visiting downtown Guerneville, sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

The two separated briefly and Proto allegedly threw the explosive under the patrol car because he doesn’t like the sheriff’s office, Crum said.

The deputy, who was in the Safeway store on Main Street when the M-80 exploded in the parking lot, ran outside where he saw a man being chased. The person chasing and tackling Proto was an off-duty Napa County sheriff’s deputy, according to Crum.

Proto was detained and his home and vehicle were searched, but no other explosives were found, Crum said.

The sheriff’s office’s bomb squad responded but could not determine what the illegal pyrotechnic explosive was because it had exploded, Crum said.

Proto was arrested for using an explosive with intent to injure and violating his probation on three misdemeanor drug and resisting arrest charges, Crum said.

He was booked into Sonoma County Jail under $78,000 bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.