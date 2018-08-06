MENDOCINO COUNTY (CBS SF) – The massive Mendocino Complex fire grew to become the second largest in California history over the weekend, threatening more than 9,000 structures.

According to Cal Fire, the Ranch Fire and River Fire have scorched 427.6 square miles (273,664 acres) as of Monday morning, putting it second on the state’s all-time list.

The amount of acreage burned is more than nine times the size of San Francisco (47 square miles).

With the fire still burning and containment only at 30 percent, the Mendocino Complex could top the Thomas Fire that burned in Southern California late last year to become the largest in state history.

Officials said the fire has destroyed 75 residences and 68 other structures. Another 12 residences and 14 other structures were damaged.

About 9,300 structures are threatened.

Officials said the River Fire, which is burning northeast of Ukiah, had limited movement overnight. Meanwhile, the Ranch Fire burning north of Hopland continued to grow in the north and southeastern directions.

More than 3,700 personnel are battling the fires. No injuries or deaths among firefighters or civilians have been reported.

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for parts of Colusa, Lake and Mendocino counties. A full list of evacuations can be found here (.pdf).

Both fires, which were first reported on July 27th, are expected to be contained by the middle of August.