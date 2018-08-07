FREMONT (CBS SF) — Elon Musk took to social media Tuesday, sending a jolt to Wall Street by tweeting he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Shares of the electric automaker’s stock shot up in the wake of the tweet, climbing from $342.50 a share at 9 a.m. to $359.98 by 11 a.m.

Musk, the CEO and largest shareholder of the electric car maker, said on Twitter on Tuesday that he has secured funding from a private buyer. The stock had climbed slightly earlier in the day after the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia has quietly built a big stake in Tesla.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Bay Area automaker has burned through cash while struggling to produce the Model 3, its lowest-priced electric car. The stock has fallen over the past year as the company’s losses have mounted.

Musk has also clashed repeatedly with stock market critics, especially investors who have taken short positions on the stock, meaning they benefit when the price falls. He clashed with analysts on a contentious call after Tesla reported earnings three months ago.

At $420 per share, it would cost about $71 billion to take Tesla private. Before Musk’s tweet, Tesla had a market value of $58 billion, already higher than that of General Motors or Ford, even though those companies are significantly larger and more profitable.

In fact, Tesla has turned a narrow profit in only two quarters since it became a public company in 2010. Musk has vowed that the company start turning a regular profit in the second half of this year.

