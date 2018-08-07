(CBS SF) — Police and Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a dog while detaining a mail-theft suspect who had led them on a pursuit that started in the unincorporated area of Byron on Monday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., deputies took a report about suspects stealing mail from a U.S. Postal Service vehicle in Byron.

Deputies found the suspect vehicle during their investigation, and it fled down Byron Highway to Main Street in Oakley. They stopped following the vehicle due to concerns about public safety, but Oakley police later found the vehicle after it crashed into a pole at Main Street and O’Hara Avenue.

They detained the driver, 38-year-old Kenneth Grosenbach of San Francisco, at the scene of the crash but a female passenger fled on foot with a dog on a leash.

When police caught up and attempted to detain her, she allegedly released the dog and it attacked the officer.

The officer fired a gun at the dog, but it tried to bite again. A sheriff’s deputy who was also at the scene then shot at the dog, and it was found dead nearby.

The female suspect was detained and identified as 36-year-old Linnell Bonner, also from San Francisco.

Grosenbach was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evasion, identity theft and conspiracy. He’s in custody on $140,000 bail, according to deputies.

Bonner was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, possession of stolen property, obstructing an officer and violating the terms of her probation. She’s being held without bail.

