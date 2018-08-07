SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Serena Williams is opening up about her postpartum blues on social media following the worst defeat of her career here in the Bay Area.

On July 31 at the Silicon Valley Classic tournament in San Jose, Williams suffered her worst loss on a tennis court. For the first time in her career, she failed to win more than one game; she fell to Johanna Konta with the final score reading 6-1, 6-0.

Williams attributed the loss to being in a funk. It was a different kind of slump that had the tennis star opening up to fans on Instagram, claiming that she wasn’t herself.

“Last week was not easy for me,” said Williams in her Instagram post. “Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I was just in a funk. Mostly, I felt I was not a good mom.”

The full post can be read below:

Williams had her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., last September and has been quite open about her motherhood journey. She struggled with a life-threatening childbirth and postpartum depression.

She fought back tears after her recent defeat at Wimbeldon.

“There are moms everywhere saying, ‘How has she done this? You are a super human, a super mom.’ No–I’m just me, and that’s all I can be,” said Williams at Wimbledon. “To all the moms out there, I was playing out there for you today. I tried.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also opened up about her heartbreak, which happened when she was training on the tennis court and was not at home to witness her daughter’s first steps.

But it seems that Williams’s honesty has struck a chord with other moms who recognize that the job called motherhood isn’t something anyone can ace.

But win or lose, Williams still has a good perspective. “It’s obviously disappointing, but I have so much to look forward to,” said Williams.

Williams withdrew from this week’s tournament in Montreal citing “personal reasons.”