SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Serena Williams is opening up about her postpartum blues on social media following the worst defeat of her career here in the Bay Area.
On July 31 at the Silicon Valley Classic tournament in San Jose, Williams suffered her worst loss on a tennis court. For the first time in her career, she failed to win more than one game; she fell to Johanna Konta with the final score reading 6-1, 6-0.
Williams attributed the loss to being in a funk. It was a different kind of slump that had the tennis star opening up to fans on Instagram, claiming that she wasn’t herself.
“Last week was not easy for me,” said Williams in her Instagram post. “Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I was just in a funk. Mostly, I felt I was not a good mom.”
The full post can be read below:
Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom. I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby. We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be. However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes. I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week–it’s ok–I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!
Williams had her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., last September and has been quite open about her motherhood journey. She struggled with a life-threatening childbirth and postpartum depression.
She fought back tears after her recent defeat at Wimbeldon.
“There are moms everywhere saying, ‘How has she done this? You are a super human, a super mom.’ No–I’m just me, and that’s all I can be,” said Williams at Wimbledon. “To all the moms out there, I was playing out there for you today. I tried.”
The 23-time Grand Slam champion also opened up about her heartbreak, which happened when she was training on the tennis court and was not at home to witness her daughter’s first steps.
But it seems that Williams’s honesty has struck a chord with other moms who recognize that the job called motherhood isn’t something anyone can ace.
But win or lose, Williams still has a good perspective. “It’s obviously disappointing, but I have so much to look forward to,” said Williams.
Williams withdrew from this week’s tournament in Montreal citing “personal reasons.”