OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man wanted in connection with a double stabbing aboard a BART train Friday has been arrested according to BART Police.

The suspect, 27-year-old Solomon Espinosa, was taken into custody just before 1 p.m. Tuesday by a U.S. Marshals Task Force in Oakland near 5th Ave. and E. 8th St., BART Police reported.

Police identified Solomon in surveillance images as the person who attacked two people aboard a Richmond-bound train at MacArthur Station on the evening of August 3rd.

Two male victims suffered non-life threatening injuries in the assault with one receiving a cut on his arm and the other a facial laceration. The circumstances that led up to the incident were still under investigation.

The attack came just days after another stabbing attack which left an Oakland woman dead and her sister injured. The death was one of three homicides on the BART system in a period of less than a week.