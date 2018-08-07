VALLEJO (KPIX 5) – A house fire that killed two teenage girls and their mother over the weekend is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Vallejo Police.

Mau Tran and her two 14-year-old daughters, Trinh and Tram Tran, died in a fire at their home on Georgia Street early Sunday morning.

The girls’ 11-year-old sister survived the fire. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

Friends and classmates gathered at Hogan Middle School Monday afternoon, where the girls were on the wrestling team.

“Trinh was the soft-spoken but strong silent type, Tram was the bubbly, uplifting type,” wrestling coach Jason Guiducci told KPIX 5. “But you knew that they loved everyone here and everyone loved them in return, there was no way you couldn’t love those kids.”

Police are not saying what evidence leads them to believe a homicide was committed here.

A close friend says she received a text from one of the girls less than an hour before the fire. It says, “Sarah, are you awake? I’m really scared.”

One of the family’s neighbors told KPIX 5 off camera Sunday that a few days ago, she heard a man’s angry voice booming from inside the house.

“He was pretty much in a rage. It was really loud. You know, to the point where he just didn’t care. He was just yelling,” the neighbor said.

Police have not said if they are searching for any suspects. No arrests have been reported.