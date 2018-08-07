LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF) – A surveillance camera outside a cabin in Lake Tahoe caught a bear opening a car door as casually as a guy going to the fridge for a midnight snack.

The homeowners said they are careful to keep their trash and items in a safe place. Apparently they forgot about the bag of goodies inside their car.

Bears have the best sense of smell of any animal on earth. Even an average bear can smell better a hundred times better than a dog, and 2,100 times better than a human. So….

Bingo. The bear probably knew the food was there before he even saw it.

On the video, the bear saunters up to their car, and without even pausing to look inside, stands up on two legs, and opens the door. Yes, they even forgot to lock it.

But who knew bears had prehensile thumbs? Well, they don’t. But they do have really, really long claws that they can use to grab things, like the handle of your car. So…

Back to the bear in the video.

He opens the door, climbs in the backseat, grabs the goodies, and exits.

The bear is so cool and collected as he saunters off, one almost expects him to turn around and close the refrigerator door.