FREMONT (CBS SF) – At least one person has been arrested after allegedly destroying windows at Washington Hospital in Fremont and then jumping on a BART train to flee the scene on Monday night, according to Fremont police.

Fremont police Sgt. Miguel Sanchez said the suspect – who wasn’t named – reportedly broke windows at the hospital with a brick around 11 p.m.  Monday. After allegedly vandalizing the property, the suspect fled the area onto a northbound BART train, Sanchez said.

BART reported a 20-minute delay on its Warm Springs line in the Richmond direction due to police activity around 11:40 p.m. Monday, according to transit officials.

According to BART police Lt. Tyrone Forte, a hold was placed on a train at the South Hayward station as officers located and detained the suspect.

Sanchez said a photo of the suspect was shown to witnesses at the hospital, who positively identified him.

