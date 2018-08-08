NICASIO (CBS SF) — The Marin County Fire Department has responded to a 25-acre vegetation fire on Black Mountain in the Nicasio area Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. 2 miles north of Nicasio and 10 miles from downtown Novato. The fire poses no threat to Novato, Novato police said.

More than 60 firefighters are on the ground and five air tankers, two helicopters and an air attack plane have responded, Marin County fire officials said.

Petaluma-Point Reyes Road is closed from Platform Bridge to state Highway 1, Marin County fire officials and Novato police said.

Marin County Deputy Fire Chief Mark Brown said the fire is moving at a moderate rate of speed and has the potential of burning 30-40 acres.

One bulldozer is at the scene and two more are responding, according to the Marin County Fire Department.