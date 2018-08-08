FAIRFAX (CBS SF) — A 50-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after crashing his vehicle 300 feet down an embankment and into a ravine on Fairfax-Bolinas Road in unincorporated Marin County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. when the man careened his vehicle off the road and down a ravine. A motorist who was also traveling in the area called 911.

Marin County Fire Department crews extricated the victim from the vehicle after an hour of work and the CHP’s H-30 helicopter transported him to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with injuries that are considered major but not life-threatening.

CHP officials said if the vehicle that was traveling near him had not spotted the crash, he would’ve been difficult to find as his vehicle blended in with trees and shrub.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.