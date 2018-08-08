  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CHP, Crash, Marin

FAIRFAX (CBS SF) — A 50-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after crashing his vehicle 300 feet down an embankment and into a ravine on Fairfax-Bolinas Road in unincorporated Marin County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. when the man careened his vehicle off the road and down a ravine. A motorist who was also traveling in the area called 911.

chp marin rescue chp photo Man Injured After Vehicle Hurls 300 Feet Into Marin Ravine

Marin County Fire Department crews extricated the victim from the vehicle after an hour of work and the CHP’s H-30 helicopter transported him to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with injuries that are considered major but not life-threatening.

CHP officials said if the vehicle that was traveling near him had not spotted the crash, he would’ve been difficult to find as his vehicle blended in with trees and shrub.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s