SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A mountain lion was caught on camera prowling the backyard of a San Mateo home on Tuesday evening, according to police.

The cat did not appear to be aggressive when it walked through the backyard of a home in the 400 block of Hobart Avenue.

As a precaution, officers searched the area but were not able to locate the animal.

Area residents are advised to avoid feeding deer, as it will attract mountain lions. In the event of a mountain lion encounter, people should not approach the animal or run away, police said.

Instead, people should face the animal, make a lot of noise, try to look bigger by putting their arms up in the air and throw rocks or anything else available.

