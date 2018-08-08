MANTECA (CBS SF/AP) — A suspect arrested Wednesday in the brutal assault of a 71-year-old Sikh man in Manteca is the estranged son of Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister, who helped authorities apprehend him.

Manteca authorities said 18-year-old Tyrone Keith McAllister was one of two suspects arrested in the Monday assault of Sahib Singh Natt that occurred near Greystone Park and was captured on surveillance video.

A 16-year-old was also taken into custody.

The video shows one of the suspects kicking the victim to the ground. After the victim gets up to defend himself, the same suspect kicks him back down to the ground.

Police said they were treated the crime as an attempted robbery. They said Natt does not speak English and could not tell officers what the men said to him.

In a statement, Darryl McAllister said he was “devastated by how much the nature of his son’s actions are such a departure from everything he has stood for in his personal life and 37 year career of compassionate, engaging police work.”

McAllister and his wife “worked with Manteca PD to help track down and arrest Tyrone this morning, as Tyrone has been estranged from the family and their home for some time.”

It was the second assault of a Sikh man in a week. Last week, two men beat a Sikh man in Keyes and spray-painted a neo-Nazi symbol on his truck in what police are treating as a hate crime.

Surjit Malhi says he was putting up campaign signs for local Republicans when two men ambushed him.

Police do not believe the attacks are connected.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.