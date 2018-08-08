SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) – A San Carlos man with an outstanding arrest warrant for domestic violence has been arrested after allegedly grabbing a woman forcibly by the hair, San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance at an address in the 1300 block of Laurel Street in San Carlos.

The victim said her boyfriend, 42-year-old Fidel Juarez Gonzalez, had grabbed her by the hair during an argument and prevented her from calling 911 by taking her cellphone away.

It turned out there was also a restraining order against him.

Gonzalez was found Saturday and arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, terrorist threats, preventing the use of a wireless device, disobeying a court order and cruelty to a child, according to the sheriff’s office.

He also had a warrant for his arrest out of Alameda County.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about Gonzalez to call detectives at (650) 363-4060.

