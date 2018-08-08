CORONA (CBSLA) – A man has been arrested in connection with the Holy Fire burning in the Cleveland National Forest southwest of Corona, according to CBSLA.

The Holy Fire grew overnight as weary firefighters take on another day of battling the blaze in scorching hot temperatures and low humidity.

As of Wednesday morning, Holy Fire had burned 4,129 acres from Holy Jim Canyon to the canyons above Lake Elsinore and was only 5 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. At least 124 structures have been destroyed.

The Cleveland National Forest Twitter account posted about the arrest late Wednesday morning. The suspect, 51-year-old Forrest Gordon Clark, was booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, one count of felony threat to terrorize, and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest.

An arrest has been made in relation to the Holy Fire. Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, was booked into Orange County Jail on August 8, 2018, on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, one count of felony threat to terrorize, and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/CMspxOIvSk — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 8, 2018

Video was released that showed Clark being taken into custody. Reportedly the cabin where Clark lives survived the fire, but 14 other residences were burned.

RAW VIDEO: The man suspected of starting the massive #HolyFire stands shirtless in handcuffs as his neighbors' homes burn just feet away. The cabin belonging to Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, was the only one of 14 in his neighborhood that survived the flames. https://t.co/YE0EQBuyYx pic.twitter.com/w4bHrtRA0l — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 8, 2018

The fire was pushing northeast into Horsethief Canyon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Black heavy smoke had filled the skies above Horse Thief Canyon, with huge flames shooting up from the ridges early Wednesday morning. Contributing to its rapid spread is that it is burning in an area that has not seen a fire since about 1980.

The fire is burning in both Orange and Riverside counties.

Ash had fallen in several surrounding communities, including in Corona and Lake Elsinore, where people living in a neighborhood on Palm View Street watched as flames continued inching toward Riverside County.